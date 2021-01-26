Minimum temperatures hover below normal in Haryana & Punjab

The minimum temperatures continued to hover below normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday, with Narnaul reeling at 1.8 degrees Celsius.

Narnaul in Haryana recorded four degrees below normal minimum temperature. Hisar, too, experienced a cold night recording a low of 3 degrees Celsius, down five notches below normal, the meteorological department here said.

Bhiwani (4.9 degrees Celsius) and Ambala (5.4 degrees Celsius) also recorded below normal minimums.

In Punjab, Ludhiana reeled under a biting chill recording a low of 3.2 degrees Celsius, down three notches against normal.

Amritsar recorded a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius, down one notch while Patiala's minimum settled at 4.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal range.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 5.7 degrees Celsius, one below normal.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures also hovered well below normal limits in the two states, including Chandigarh.

