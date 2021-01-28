Tiger found dead in Chandrapur district

Tiger found dead in Chandrapur districtPTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:57 IST
A tiger was found dead underBhadravati Forest Range of Chandrapur district in Maharashtraon Thursday evening, an official said.
A forest department staffer on patrolling dutydetected the carcass of the feline at compartment no-210 underthe range, he said.
All body parts of the tiger were intact and an autopsyis scheduled on Friday to determine the cause of the wildanimal's death, said N R Praveen, Chief Conservator ofForests, Chandrapur division.
The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve is located inChandrapur district in the Vidarbha region.
