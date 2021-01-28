Banihal-Quzigund tunnel to be opened in March

The 8.4-km-long Banihal-Quzigund tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is nearing completion and is expected to be opened for public use in March, officials said on Thursday.

The information was given by the National Highways Authority of India officials at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam here on Thursday.

The NHAI officials said the work on three stretches of the NH-44 -- Udhampur-Ramban section, Ramban-Banihal segment and the Banihal- Qazigund part -- including the double-tube Banihal-Quzigund Navayuga tunnel, is in full swing and progressing smoothly.

Over 70 per cent of the work on Udhampur-Ramban section has been completed and the remaining work would be completed by September, they said.

Once completed, the project will reduce the travel time between Jammu and Srinagar, besides providing secure connectivity between the two provinces of Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)