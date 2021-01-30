EU Commission gives final approval to Astrazeneca vaccine

EU Commission gives final approval to Astrazeneca vaccineReuters | Brussels | Updated: 30-01-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 00:00 IST
The European Commission gave approval on Friday for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, the final step to allowing Europe to use it across the continent.
"I expect the company to deliver the 400 million doses as agreed," Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission wrote on Twitter.
