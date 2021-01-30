Leopard on the prowl trapped

A leopard, which was creating panic in Madukkarai near here, was on Saturday trapped in a cage placed by the Forest Department, police said.

Following complaints from residents that 20 goats and five dogs had been killed by the leopard which was on the prowl for the last 20 days, the department kept two cages, the police said.

Early this morning, some villagers heard a noise, found the animal in one of the traps, and alerted the department officials, they said.

The forest officials have decided to release the big cat in a tiger reserve, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)