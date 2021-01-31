Cold wave conditions continue in Odisha

Cold wave will continue in11 districts of Odisha, the weather office said on Sunday,sending out an alert to prepare for any eventuality.

Cold wave condition is very likely to prevail atcertain places in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda,Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Bolangir,Sonepur, Boudh and Angul during the next 24 hours, it said.

It also warned the government of the possible impactsof the cold wave situation and suggested some actions to betaken to protect people and their properties.

People should stay indoors and refrain from going outduring the night and early morning to avoid prolonged exposureto the cold, it said.

Livestock should be kept under shed or indoors, itadded.

Dry weather prevailed across the state and shallow tomoderate fog was reported from some places in Cuttack,Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Kandhamal and Ganjam, theweather office said.

''The minimum temperatures observed marked fall at afew places in the districts of interior Odisha,'' it said.

The highest maximum temperature of 33.5 degreesCelsius was recorded at Malkangiri and the lowest minimumtemperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jharsuguda,it said.

