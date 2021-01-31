Left Menu

Cold wave conditions continue in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-01-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 23:14 IST
Cold wave conditions continue in Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Cold wave will continue in11 districts of Odisha, the weather office said on Sunday,sending out an alert to prepare for any eventuality.

Cold wave condition is very likely to prevail atcertain places in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda,Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Bolangir,Sonepur, Boudh and Angul during the next 24 hours, it said.

It also warned the government of the possible impactsof the cold wave situation and suggested some actions to betaken to protect people and their properties.

People should stay indoors and refrain from going outduring the night and early morning to avoid prolonged exposureto the cold, it said.

Livestock should be kept under shed or indoors, itadded.

Dry weather prevailed across the state and shallow tomoderate fog was reported from some places in Cuttack,Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Kandhamal and Ganjam, theweather office said.

''The minimum temperatures observed marked fall at afew places in the districts of interior Odisha,'' it said.

The highest maximum temperature of 33.5 degreesCelsius was recorded at Malkangiri and the lowest minimumtemperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jharsuguda,it said.

In a letter to all the district collectors and thecommissioners of municipal corporations, the Special ReliefCommissioner said that there is a likelihood of cold-relatedillness among the people which may get aggravated due toprolonged exposure.

Movement during the night, especially in two-wheelersor in open cars, must be avoided and necessary safety measuresshould be taken while using electrical and gas-heating devicesor fire, the SRC suggested.

The district collectors are required to ensure thatschool buildings, community buildings and other availablebuildings are opened for use as shelter during the night forthe homeless and needy people, the official said.

Necessary public awareness campaigns could beorganised on the dos and don'ts to protect the people andlivestock from the cold wave, the SRC directed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Maoist gunned down by security forces in Odisha's Malkangiri

A suspected Maoistwas killed during a gunbattle with security forces inside aforest in Odishas Malkangiri district on Sunday, police said.The exchange of fire took place when personnel of theSpecial Operation Group SOG and District Voluntar...

Maha: 302 birds found dead in a day, samples sent for testing

Amid the avian influenza scare,302 birds, including 269 from poultry, were found dead inparts of Maharashtra in a single day, the authorities said onSunday.These birds were found dead on Saturday, an officialrelease issued here said.Of them...

Britain's centenarian fundraiser Captain Tom in hospital with COVID

British centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden in last years lockdown, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his daughter said on Sunday...

Govt bent upon throttling farmers' voice by banning Internet: Cong

The Congress on Sunday alleged that the government was hell bent upon throttling the voice of farmers by imposing a ban on Internet at their agitation sites.Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the government has shut the Inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021