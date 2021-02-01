Mild tremor at Hingoli in Maharashtra, no casualty

A tremor of 3.2 magnitude hasbeen recorded in Maharashtra's Hingoli district, but there isno report of any casualty or damage to property, an officialsaid on Monday.

The tremor was felt at 12.41 am on Sunday, with itsepicentre at Pangra Shinde village in Vasmat taluka, about 230km from here, Hingoli Collector Ruchesh Jaivanshi told PTI.

The village is located around 240 km from Killari (inLatur), which was hit by a massive earthquake in 1993 in whicharound 10,000 people were killed.

''The intensity of the tremor on Sunday was not much.

Earlier, some underground sounds were heard in the village,but no tremor had been reported from the area,'' the collectorsaid.

Seismology officials in Latur have been informed, hesaid, adding that Hingoli is classified in zone-2 (low damagerisk zone for earthquake).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)