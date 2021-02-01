Govt proposes Rs 1,000 cr for welfare of tea workers in Assam, West Bengal

The government on Monday proposed to provide Rs 1,000 crore for the welfare of tea workers in two poll-bound states - Assam and West Bengal.

In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that a special scheme will be devised for the same.

''I propose to provide Rs 1,000 crores for the welfare of tea workers especially women and their children in Assam and West Bengal,'' she said while presenting the Union Budget 2021-22.

West Bengal and Assam are the two big tea producing states in the country.

