Left Menu

Wearable sensor monitors health, administers drugs using saliva and tears

A new kind of wearable health device would deliver real-time medical data to those with eye or mouth diseases, according to Huanyu 'Larry' Cheng, Dorothy Quiggle Career Development Professor in the Penn State Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics (ESM).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:51 IST
Wearable sensor monitors health, administers drugs using saliva and tears
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A new kind of wearable health device would deliver real-time medical data to those with eye or mouth diseases, according to Huanyu 'Larry' Cheng, Dorothy Quiggle Career Development Professor in the Penn State Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics (ESM). Cheng recently published a paper in Microsystems & Nanoengineering on new micro- and nano-device technology that could revolutionize how certain health conditions are monitored and treated.

"We sought to create a device that collects both small and large substances of biofluids such as tears and saliva, which can be analyzed for certain conditions on a rapid, continuous basis, rather than waiting on test results from samples in a lab," he said. The sensors would be placed near the tear duct or mouth to collect samples, which would then produce data viewable on a user's smartphone or sent to their doctor, according to Cheng.

"But a device like this would have to be discreet, soft and comfortable for a patient to agree to wear it. And it would have to be a low-cost option for patients," he said. The tears- and saliva-sensing technology can help manage diseases like oral ulcers, oral cancer, eye wrinkles and oral or eye infections like keratitis, which is inflammation of the clear tissue on the front of the eye.

Last year, Cheng published on a similar wearable skin patch that collects sweat and tests for pH, sodium and glucose levels -- most helpful for those with hypoglycemia or diabetes. This new device not only collects data but also administers medicine with a microneedle through the skin around the eye, mouth or tongue.

"Through nano- to micro-steel ports on the device, we can probe the cell to deliver molecular drugs for treatment in a very efficient process at the cellular level. Conversely, the ports can allow us to get access to the gene and coding information on the cell," Cheng said. The researchers are developing working prototypes and are in talks with local manufacturers as well as the National Institutes of Health and Amazon for manufacturing the device on a large scale.

"This is a mature technology with a lot of interest behind it. There are many possible uses for the device if it makes it to the commercial marketplace," Cheng said. With future support from the National Science Foundation, Cheng hopes to extend the technology to other applications as well.

"There is strong motivation for us to apply this technology to similar sensing devices in the future," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Myanmar generals are back in charge, but for how long?

The military is back in power in Myanmar after a coup less than a decade after it launched a transition to democracy to end nearly half a century of direct army rule and international isolation. The military pledged to stick to its 2008 con...

Cong sets up Kerala election panel ahead of assembly polls

Several former Union ministers, including A K Antony and Shashi Tharoor, are part of the 40-member state election committee constituted by the Congress on Tuesday for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. The committee formed by Congress chie...

Kohli taking charge from Rahane an interesting story, will be discussed throughout: Pietersen

Former England star Kevin Pietersen feels Virat Kohli taking charge from Ajinkya Rahane, after one of Indias finest triumphs, is an interesting story that will be discussed a lot throughout the upcoming Test series between the two heavyweig...

Stop farmers in states, provide details about children, females coming to Delhi: Police to Haryana, Punjab DGsP

Delhi Police after receiving intelligence inputs from agencies has asked Punjab and Haryanas Director Generals of Police DGsP to stop farmers at their locations and prevent them from entering Delhi. A letter has been received by DGsP of Har...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021