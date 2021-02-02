Left Menu

Govt examining proposals on raising penalty for animal cruelty

The government is examining several representations received on raising the penalty for animal cruelty from the existing Rs 50 for such an offence, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan informed Parliament on Tuesday.Balyan, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has been receiving number of representations from various animal welfare organizations, animal lovers and persons regarding increase in current penalty prescribed in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act PCA, 1960.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:41 IST
Govt examining proposals on raising penalty for animal cruelty

The government is examining several representations received on raising the penalty for animal cruelty from the existing Rs 50 for such an offence, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Balyan, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has been receiving number of representations from various animal welfare organizations, animal lovers and persons regarding increase in current penalty prescribed in the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act (PCA), 1960. ''The Department is examining those representation regarding possibility of increasing the existing penalty,'' he said. The PCA currently stipulates a penalty up to Rs 50 for any act of cruelty against animals, including starving, torturing, beating, kicking and mutilating the animal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kurukshetra University students take out tractor march in support of farmers movement

Many students of Kurukshetra University here on Tuesday took out a five km-long tractor march in support of farmers agitation against the Centres new agriculture laws.Several other youngsters, many of them farmers, were also part of the mar...

Tigray opposition parties assert 50,000-plus civilian deaths

A trio of opposition parties in Ethiopias embattled Tigray region estimates that more than 50,000 civilians have been killed in the three-month conflict, and they urge the international community to intervene before a humanitarian disaster ...

Ugandan opposition say 3,000 of their supporters seized since November

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine and his party said on Tuesday that around 3,000 of his supporters had been detained or abducted by state agents since November, when protests flared over his arrest during a presidential election campaign...

GameStop trading resumes after brief halt as shares tumble

Shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp resumed trading on the New York Stock Exchange after being briefly halted following a 42 slump when the markets opened on Tuesday.The stock has been at the heart of a battle between amateur investo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021