Fire breaks out at Scindia House in Mumbai

A fire broke out in the ScindiaHouse commercial building in south Mumbai on Wednesdaymorning, fire brigade sources said.

The five-storeyed building is located in the BallardEstate area.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and the fire wasdoused within half an hour, the sources said, adding the firebroke out at the spot where old trash is located.

There was a major fire in Scindia House in June 2018,in which documents at the Income Tax office located in thebuilding were gutted, the sources said.

