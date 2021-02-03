Left Menu

Cold wave conditions in 8 Odisha districts: IMD

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:36 IST
Cold wave conditions in 8 Odisha districts: IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As parts of Odishaexperienced severe cold wave conditions, the IndiaMeteorological Department on Wednesday issued a fresh warningon continuance of chilly weather in eight other districts innext 24 hours, official sources said.

The districts which have been identified to experiencethe cold wave conditions are: Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh,Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur.

Phulbani in Kandhamal district was the coldest placein the state at 5 degree Celsius, followed by Daringbadi (7),Kerei (8), Nabarangpur (8.3), Koraput and Keonjhar (9 each),Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Bhawanipatna (9.2 each), Bolangir(9.4), Nuapada (9.9) and Sundergarh (10), the met office said.

The twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recordedminimum temperature at 12 and 13.3 degree Celsiusrespectively, the Met office said.

Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Bhawanipatna and Phulbaniexperienced cold waves and severe cold wave conditions whileMalkangiri witnessed heavy fog.

Meanwhile, the IMD has suggested infants and elderlyto avoid prolonged exposure to cold during night or early inthe morning.

It said that there will be no large change in minimumnight temperature and it will be below normal by 3 to 5 degreeCelsius at many places over the districts of Odisha duringnext 24 hours. The temperature will rise subsequently in thenext 2 days by 3 to 4 degrees, it said in a release.

''The minimum temperature will, however, again fall by2-3 degrees Celsius from February 8 over the districts ofOdisha,'' the release said.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena in aletter to all district collectors and the commissioners ofdifferent municipal corporations suggested taking measures tosave people from the cold wave conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Work and play: for some Europeans, Dubai is ideal lockdown location

Some Europeans have extended their stay in Dubai this winter to avoid strict coronavirus lockdown at home and make the most of lighter restrictions to work, learn, dine out and relax by the pool.Wary of the backlash some celebrities have fa...

Tennis-Yastremska ineligible for Australian Open after CAS dismisses appeal

The Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by Ukraines Dayana Yastremska who was provisionally suspended for doping, leaving her ineligible to play in the Australian Open that begins next week.The provisional su...

Murder accused shot dead in Haryana's Kurukshetra

A murder accused out on bail was shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Wednesday, police said.The incident took place in broad daylight when Ravi, alias Gorkha, was making purchases in a market, police said, adding that four to five ...

German army medics arrive in Portugal to help fight pandemic

A German army medical team flew into Lisbon on Wednesday to help Portugal cope with a pandemic surge that has made it the worlds worst-hit country by size of population.The eight doctors and 18 nurses arrived at the Figo Maduro military air...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021