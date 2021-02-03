Left Menu

Engaged with Iran on Chabahar-Zahedan railway project: Govt

The external affairs minister during his visit in January conveyed that it was in Sri Lankas own interest that the expectations of the Tamil people for equality, justice, peace and dignity within a united Sri Lanka were fulfilled, he said.That applied equally to the commitments made by the Sri Lankan government on meaningful devolution including the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:49 IST
Engaged with Iran on Chabahar-Zahedan railway project: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: Pxfuel

The government on Wednesday said it remained engaged with Iran on the modalities of implementing the Chabahar-Zahedan railway project as well as other developmental initiatives in the Gulf nation.

Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also referred to an agreement signed between India and Iran on the project during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to that country in 2016.

''India and Iran remain engaged on the modalities of implementation of Chabahar-Zahedan railway project, and other development projects in Iran,'' the minister said.

''During the visit of the Prime Minister to Iran in May 2016, an MoU was signed between Indian Railways' IRCON and Iranian Railways' CDTIC (Construction & Development of Transportation Infrastructures Company) for construction of the Chabahar-Zahedan Railway project,'' he added.

In the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made an allocation of Rs 100 crore for the development of the Chabahar Port. Located in the Sistan-Balochistan province on the energy-rich Iran's southern coast, the Chabahar port is being developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan to boost trade ties.

India on Sunday handed over two 140-tonne mobile harbour cranes to the authorities of the Chabahar Port in Iran as both sides reviewed their overall cooperation in developing the transit hub. To a separate question, Muraleedharan said India has consistently called upon Sri Lanka to fulfil its commitments on addressing the issues related to protecting the interest of Tamils in that country.

He said it reiterated during India-Sri Lanka virtual bilateral summit between the two prime ministers in September last. ''The external affairs minister during his visit in January conveyed that it was in Sri Lanka's own interest that the expectations of the Tamil people for equality, justice, peace and dignity within a united Sri Lanka were fulfilled,'' he said.

''That applied equally to the commitments made by the Sri Lankan government on meaningful devolution; including the 13th Amendment to the Constitution,'' he said. Muraleedharan said India continues to remain engaged with Colombo at all levels in its efforts to build a future that accommodates the aspirations of all sections of society, including the Tamil community ''for a life of equality, justice, peace and dignity in a united Sri Lanka''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave begins at Aero India 2021

The Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave began at Aero India 2021 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka on February 03, 2021. Chiefs of Air Staff CAS of more than 24 countries are attending the conclave physically and 16 virtually. The theme of the two-d...

Delhi police launches action against 'fake posts' on social media

The Delhi Police has launched action against alleged fake posts on social media platforms related to the violence that broke out on Republic Day during the farmers tractor protest and has registered four cases in the matter, officials said ...

EIB and SPGE sign €4.5m agreement to improve biodiversity and ecosystems

The European Investment Bank EIB and Socit Publique de Gestion de lEau SPGE have announced a 4.5 million agreement to finance a series of projects in Wallonia specifically intended to improve biodiversity and restore andor preserve ecosyste...

BMC unveils Rs 39,038 cr budget, keeps tax structure unchanged

The Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation BMC on Wednesday unveiled Rs 39,038.83 crorebudget for the year 2021-22.In a relief to citizens, no additional civic tax orlicence fee was proposed in the budget by the BMC, thecountrys richest civic bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021