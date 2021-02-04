Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Sikkim

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred near Yuksom in Sikkim on Thursday morning, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

ANI | Yuksom (Sikkim) | Updated: 04-02-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 11:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As per the NCS, the tremors were felt around 10:36 am at a depth of 124 kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.8, Occurred on 04-02-2021, 10:36:29 IST, Lat: 28.62 & Long: 87.38, Depth: 124 Km, Location: 161km NNW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India," NCS tweeted. (ANI)

