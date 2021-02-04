Left Menu

Some respite from cold as mercury rises in Kashmir

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled above the freezing point for the first time in over a month as the mercury rose at most places in Kashmir on Thursday, providing relief to the residents, even as the valley experienced fresh snowfall, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 12:06 IST
Some respite from cold as mercury rises in Kashmir
Representative image Image Credit:

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled above the freezing point for the first time in over a month as the mercury rose at most places in Kashmir on Thursday, providing relief to the residents, even as the valley experienced fresh snowfall, officials said. Srinagar city -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded a low of 0.4 degrees Celsius last night, up from the previous night's minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, the officials said. They said it was for the first time in 37 days that the night temperature in the city settled above the freezing point. The city had recorded zero degrees Celsius on December 29 last year and since then it was reeling under sub zero minimum temperatures.

The cold wave had intensified across the valley after heavy snowfall on January 3 and Srinagar recorded its lowest minimum temperature in 30 years on January 31 at minus 8.8 degrees Celsius. Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley – recorded a minimum of 0.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees up from minus 2.8 degrees Celsius the previous night, the officials said. Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius – up from the previous night's minus 3.9 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature at the Gulmarg skiing resort, in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, settled at minus 6.4 degrees Celsius last night -- down from minus 5.2 degrees Celsius the previous night. The resort was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir. Kupwara town, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Kokernag, in the south, settled at minus 5.1 degrees Celsius. Most parts of Kashmir received fresh, light snowfall on Wednesday night, the officials said. Srinagar recorded 1.2 cm of fresh snowfall while Pahalgam received 1.6 cm, they said.

Qazigund received around five inches of snow, Kulgam recorded five inches, and Shopian got four inches of snow, they added.

The officials said there are reports of fresh snowfall in many other areas in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Met office, there would be significant improvement in the weather from Thursday afternoon onwards while it is expected to stay mainly dry for the next one week.

The minimum temperature is likely to fall by two to three degrees, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks end lower as liquidity concerns outweigh foreign inflows

China stocks ended lower on Thursday, paring some of the sharp losses earlier in the session, as worries over signs of liquidity tension ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday offset continued capital inflows. At the close, the Shang...

Business tycoons pledge support to Kerala to build a modern economy

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 PTI Captains of Indianindustry, including Ratan Tata and Anand Mahindra, havepledged their support and offered suggestions for Kerala totake giant steps in industrial development without affectingthe states natural...

BRIEF-Oxford Announces Trial Investigating Dosing With Alternating Vaccines

Oxford University OXFORD LEADS FIRST TRIAL INVESTIGATING DOSING WITH ALTERNATING VACCINES OXFORD - IS TO LEAD FIRST TRIAL TO EXPLORE ALTERNATING DIFFERENT COVID-19 VACCINES, TO EXPLORE THE POTENTIAL FOR FLEXIBILITY IN DELIVERY OXFORD - TH...

AR Rahman to score for war film 'Pippa'

Academy award-winning composer AR Rahman has come on board to compose music for Airlift director Raja Krishna Menons next, Pippa.Set in the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, the movie will feature Ishaan Khattar, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021