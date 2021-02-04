Denmark to build North Sea island to serve as wind power hub

Left Menu

Denmark has agreed to build an island in the North Sea that would gather and distribute electricity from wind energy farms.The 210-billion kroner USD 34 billion artificial island will be created about 80 kilometers 50 miles off the countrys west coast and will connect to several European countries.It would start with 3 gigawatts of capacity, enough to cover the electricity needs of 3 million European households, the Danish Energy Agency said.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:37 IST
Denmark has agreed to build an island in the North Sea that would gather and distribute electricity from wind energy farms.

The 210-billion kroner (USD 34 billion) artificial island will be created about 80 kilometers (50 miles) off the country's west coast and will connect to several European countries.

It would start with 3 gigawatts of capacity, enough to cover the electricity needs of 3 million European households, the Danish Energy Agency said. “The energy hub in the North Sea will be the largest construction project in Danish history” Climate Minister Dan Joergensen said Thursday. “It will make a big contribution to the realization of the enormous potential for European offshore wind.” The government agency said that the capacity will eventually increase to 10 gigawatts.

No date has been set yet for the start of construction of the island, which will be controlled by the Danish government. The goal is to use electricity from renewable sources like wind to fuel ships, planes and trucks, the agency said. Presently, Denmark has 1.7 gigawatts of off-shore wind mill capacity. When the energy island off western Denmark and a smaller one in the Baltic Sea are built, Denmark's off-shore capacity is expected to be seven times higher. The Social Democratic government made the deal with eight parties in the Danish parliament, including the largest political groups.

“Only by inspiring others and developing new green solutions they also want to use, can we really do something to combat climate change,” Joergensen added.

