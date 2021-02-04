Left Menu

ED raid in Keventer office in city

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:17 IST
ED raid in Keventer office in city

Officials of the EnforcementDirectorate(ED) on Thursday raided the city office of Keventerregarding the share transfer of Metro Diary by West Bengalgovernment to the private firm.

The ED officials conducted raids at the company'soffice at Majherhat in the city, sources said.

On June 15 last year the ED had sought response fromthe bureaucrats of the state regarding Metro Diary share saleto Keventer.

In 2017 the state government had approved the sale ofits entire stake of 47 per cent in Metro Diary at aconsideration of Rs 84.5 crore to Keventer owned by the Jalangroup of Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Looked to Glenn McGrath for inspiration, emulated his seam position: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar revealed that he emulated Australian pace legend Glenn McGrath during his early days in cricket. Bhuvneshwar, who has played 114 ODIs and 21 Tests for India, said that McGraths line and length impressed him whi...

End impunity for use of chemical weapons in Syria, UN disarmament chief urges Security Council

Without such an action, we are allowing the use of chemical weapons to take place with impunity, Izumi Nakamitsu, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, told the Security Council in a virtual briefing.It is imperative that this Cou...

Iran: Human rights experts condemn execution of Baloch minority prisoner

The experts said they were shocked that the execution of Javid Dehghan, on 30 January, was carried out despite their urgent appeal last week to the Iranian Government to halt it, as well as calls by the UN human rights office OHCHR and the ...

UPDATE 1-Denmark approves renewable energy island in the North Sea

Denmark on Thursday approved a plan to build an artificial island in the North Sea that will produce and store enough green energy to cover the electricity needs of 3 million European households.The island, which in its initial phase will b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021