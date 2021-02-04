Left Menu

This newly discovered chameleon is so tiny it can fit on your fingertip

Two of the miniature lizards, one male and one female, were discovered by a German-Madagascan expedition team in northern Madagascar. The male Brookesia nana, or nano-chameleon, has a body that is only 13.5 mm (0.53 inches) long, making it the smallest of all the roughly 11,500 known species of reptiles, the Bavarian State Collection of Zoology in Munich said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:13 IST
This newly discovered chameleon is so tiny it can fit on your fingertip
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Scientists say they discovered a sunflower seed-sized subspecies of chameleon that may well be the smallest reptile on Earth. Two of the miniature lizards, one male and one female, were discovered by a German-Madagascan expedition team in northern Madagascar.

The male Brookesia nana, or nano-chameleon, has a body that is only 13.5 mm (0.53 inches) long, making it the smallest of all the roughly 11,500 known species of reptiles, the Bavarian State Collection of Zoology in Munich said. Its total length from nose to tail is just under 22 mm (0.87 inch). The female nano-chameleon is significantly larger, with an overall length of 29 mm, the research institute said, adding that the scientists were unable to find further specimens of the new subspecies "despite great effort".

The species' closest relative is the slightly larger Brookesia micra, whose discovery was announced in 2012. Scientists assume that the lizard's habitat is small, as is the case for similar subspecies.

"The nano-chameleon's habitat has unfortunately been subject to deforestation, but the area was placed under protection recently, so the species will survive," Oliver Hawlitschek, a scientist at the Center of Natural History in Hamburg, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mussolini's great-grandson hopes he won't be judged by his name at Lazio

The great-grandson of Italys late fascist dictator Benito Mussolini hopes he will not be judged by his name after being called up for the youth team at Serie A club Lazio. Romano Floriani Mussolini, 18, has been part of the squad for Lazios...

I-League: Chencho Gyeltshen brace helps RoundGlass Punjab FC break TRAU's unbeaten run

Chencho Gyeltshens brace inspired RoundGlass Punjab FC to break TRAUs undefeated record as the Curtis Fleming-coached side defeated their opponents 2-0 on Thursday. With this win, RoundGlass Punjab FC climbs to third on the Hero I-League ta...

Parler terminates CEO John Matze

After the Capitol riot induced social media conflict buzzed up, American alt-tech microblogging and social networking service, Parler fired its CEO co-founder John Matze. According to a report by The Verge, John Matze said that he has been ...

Disappointing earnings updates weigh on FTSE 100; Italian shares shine

European shares extended their rally to a fourth straight day on Thursday, as investors hoped for a swifter global economic recovery, while Unilevers disappointing targets weighed on Londons blue-chip index.The STOXX 600 index rose 0.6, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021