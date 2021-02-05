Left Menu

Lockdown bambino bust: 9 months on, Italian births fall 22 percent

A lot fewer babies. Births in Italy in December - exactly nine months after the country went into Europe's first lockdown - plunged by a whopping 21.6%, according to figures from a sample of 15 Italian cities released this week by statistics agency ISTAT.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 12:31 IST
Lockdown bambino bust: 9 months on, Italian births fall 22 percent
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maybe it was the stress. Maybe it was being cooped up with the mother-in-law. But the numbers are in, and one effect of the coronavirus lockdown is now clear: people made fewer babies. A lot fewer babies.

Births in Italy in December - exactly nine months after the country went into Europe's first lockdown - plunged by a whopping 21.6%, according to figures from a sample of 15 Italian cities released this week by statistics agency ISTAT. And the impact is far from over. Marriages fell by more than half in the first 10 months of last year, which ISTAT chief Gian Carlo Blangiardo called "a further factor in a probable decline in births in the immediate future".

Demographics experts have been predicting a baby bust across Europe for 2021, as the impact of last year's lockdowns is felt. A survey conducted in five European countries during the March and April lockdown showed many people calling off plans to have kids. Germans and French were more likely to say they were delaying, while Italians were more likely to say they had abandoned their plans altogether.

Last year, Britain recorded a plunge in imports of baby carriages https://tmsnrt.rs/3cNiwsi, to the lowest level since records began in 2000. (Yes, the Treasury counts imports of baby carriages. In tonnes.) While its data is not yet complete, the German statistics office said 2020 was probably the first year since 2011 that the population did not grow, both because of declining births and because COVID-19 meant fewer people immigrated.

Still, there are signs some people who put off making babies in 2020 may be getting down to business at last. Sales of pregnancy tests and pregnancy vitamins in Germany jumped in the last few months, according to a poll conducted for pharmacy news service Apotheke Adhoc. "The bigger the economic fears, the bigger the impact on the birth rate," said Martin Bujard, deputy director at Germany's Federal Institute for Population Research. "So in countries where the welfare state minimises the economic impact - like Germany - there might be less of a negative effect."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports 16,688 new COVID-19 cases, 527 deaths

Russia reported 16,688 new COVID-19 cases across the country on Friday, including 2,032 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,934,606 since the pandemic began.Authorities confirmed 527 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official d...

Chakka jam to be held peacefully pan-India, says Rakesh Tikait

Ahead of the February 6 chakka jam by agitating farmers, Bharatiya Kisan Union BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the nationwide protest will be peaceful and added that there will be no chakka jam in Delhi. We have been protesting peac...

Libya talks' participants to vote on new interim government

Participants in talks on Libyas political future were preparing for a ballot on Friday morning to select a new interim government, part of a U.N. process aimed at resolving the countrys decade of chaos with elections in December. Candidates...

Amazon Prime Video's 'The Family Man' season 2 delayed, confirm creators Raj & DK

Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on Friday announced that the second season of their critically-acclaimed Amazon series The Family Man has been delayed.The streamer had previously revealed that the sophomore chapter of the spy dram...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021