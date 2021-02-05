Met dept forecasts light rain, thunderstorms in eastern MP

Light showers were reported inthree districts of northern Madhya Pradesh till Friday morningwhile thunderstorms with light rain are expected in easternparts of the state, the India Meteorological Department (IMD)said.

Datia district received 1.4 mm rain while Gwalior andGuna recorded 0.5 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 amon Friday, it said.

The mercury is expected to plummet, bringing backcold in the state, said P K Saha, a senior meteorologist withthe IMD's Bhopal office.

Light rain or thunderstorms with drizzles are likelyto occur at isolated places in Jabalpur and Umaria districts,and in Rewa and Sagar divisions of the state till Saturdaymorning, he said.

This is for the fifth time that the state haswitnessed drizzles since the second half of December.

Rains are unlikely to last after Saturday morning,Saha said, adding that the northwest part of the state isexpected to witness foggy weather.

On Friday, Mandla recorded the lowest minimumtemperature of 7 degrees Celsius, while the highest maximumtemperature of 31 degrees Celsius was recorded in Umaria,Khandwa and Khargone districts, he said.

