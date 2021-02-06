Poacher killed in Assam, another arrested

A poacher was killed andanother arrested from two different places in Assam on Friday,forest department officials said.

In the first incident, a poacher was killed by forestguards in Nameri National Park in Sonitpur, they said.

The poachers, in a bid to escape, opened fire at theforest guards. In retaliatory firing, one of them was killed,the officials said.

A hand-made gun and fishing equipment were alsorecovered from their possession.

In the other incident, a rhino poacher was arrested byforest officials of Biswanath Wildlife Division of KazirangaNational Park and Tiger Reserve.

He was nabbed with the help of Arunachal PradeshPolice, an official said.

