Left Menu

Vulnerable people harder hit by Covid aftermath

Researchers report how the COVID-19 pandemic has increased socioeconomic inequality in the United States.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 15:30 IST
Vulnerable people harder hit by Covid aftermath
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Researchers report how the COVID-19 pandemic has increased socioeconomic inequality in the United States. The Great Recession of 2007-2009 exacerbated socioeconomic inequities experienced by racial and ethnic minorities and those without college degrees.

Given the high unemployment levels reported during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is concern about the pandemic's potential to similarly widen socioeconomic inequality. Bernice Pescosolido and colleagues used data from a representative survey of nearly 1000 Indiana residents, conducted before and during the pandemic, to assess the pandemic's impact on economic precarity.

The authors measured four self-reported indicators of economic precarity: housing insecurity, food insecurity, general financial insecurity, and unemployment or job loss. After controlling for pre-pandemic status, Black respondents reported significantly higher rates of food and financial insecurity and unemployment due to the pandemic than White respondents.

Respondents without a college degree reported significantly higher rates of all economic precarity measures than respondents with at least a bachelor's degree. Women were more likely to report housing and financial insecurity than men, while younger respondents were more likely than older respondents to report food and financial insecurity and unemployment.

The results are consistent with the aftermath of other disasters, suggesting that vulnerable groups disproportionately bear the burden of such disasters, leading to long-term inequalities, according to the authors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BHEL reports Rs 217 cr loss in Dec quarter

State-run engineering firm BHEL on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 217.86 crore for the October-December quarter due to lower revenues.The consolidated net profit of the firm was Rs 161.81 crore in the quarter ended on Decem...

Assam govt to increase minimum wage of tea workers soon

Assam Finance Minister HimantaBiswa Sarma on Saturday said the government will issue anotification in the next 10 days to increase the minimum wageof tea garden workers in the state.Addressing a public rally here in the presence ofUnion Fin...

Afghan officials: Separate blasts in Kabul kill 3, wound 4

Two separate explosions rocked the Afghan capital of Kabul on Saturday, killing at least three people including members of the minority Sikh community and wounding four others, Afghan officials said.The first explosion hit a store in the he...

WRAPUP 6-Thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon on Saturday to denounce this weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.In an upwelling of anger in the countrys lar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021