Left Menu

Firefighters in Western Australia get upper hand on several bushfires

A heavy downpour over the weekend helped to contain those blazes and allowed firefighters to bring further under control a devastating fire that has burnt through 11,000 hectares (27,181 acres) of land. Thousands of people were forced to flee their homes last week in Perth, complicating a five-day lockdown imposed on Monday on the state capital after Western Australia detected its first coronavirus infection in 10 months.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2021 08:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 08:27 IST
Firefighters in Western Australia get upper hand on several bushfires

Firefighters in Western Australia got under control six fires in the state's southwest that authorities said on Sunday were most likely deliberately lit, while rain helped to contain a weeklong blaze that destroyed 86 homes in the hills of Perth.

The state's Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said all of the suspicious blazes, now under investigation, started around the same time on Saturday evening and were close to each other. A heavy downpour over the weekend helped to contain those blazes and allowed firefighters to bring further under control a devastating fire that has burnt through 11,000 hectares (27,181 acres) of land.

Thousands of people were forced to flee their homes last week in Perth, complicating a five-day lockdown imposed on Monday on the state capital after Western Australia detected its first coronavirus infection in 10 months. The weekend rain is the first in a month in some areas that have been burning, media reported, allowing people to seek permits to return to their homes and see the extent of the damage.

The rain, which has caused heavy flooding in parts of the state, is expected to continue on Sunday, the Bureau of Meteorology said. While bushfires are common in Australia's summer, last week's fires brought memories of the blazes that razed through the east, south, and west last year, scorching more than 12.6 million hectares - nearly the size of Greece. More than 3,000 homes were lost, and 33 people died.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan called on Saturday the past week of fires, extreme weather, and the coronavirus lockdown, was a 'dramatic' one. "One we will remember," McGowan said. "The heartening thing is that the people have overwhelmingly done the right thing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dies at 67

Leon Spinks, who won Olympic gold and then shocked the boxing world by beating Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight title in only his eighth pro fight, has died. He was 67.Spinks, who lived his later years in Las Vegas, died Friday night, ac...

Thousands gather for second day of street protests in Myanmar - witnesses

Thousands of people marched for a second day in Myanmars biggest city on Sunday to protest against the military juntas coup and detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi last week.Protesters in Yangon carried red balloons, the colour rep...

Maharashtra: Man found murdered in Palghar

A 27-year-old man from Palghardistrict in Maharashtra has been allegedly killed byunidentified persons, police said on Sunday.The man used to have frequent quarrels with his wifeas he doubted her character, an official from Wada policestati...

FROM THE FIELD: Sharing migration stories across generations in Central America

From different backgrounds and with contrasting dreams, Candelario Tllez, and Juan Carlos both originally from Nicaragua share a common goal of wanting to be part of and thrive in their adopted community in the town of Upala. Juan Carlos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021