Maha: IMA organises marathon in Latur

Maha: IMA organises marathon in LaturPTI | Latur | Updated: 07-02-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 17:17 IST
Some 1,000 people took part in a marathon organized on Sunday morning by the Latur unit of the Indian Medical Association.
The marathon, which commenced from bypass road in the city in the 3 kilometer, 5km, and 10km categories, was flagged off by Maharashtra minister Sanjay Bansode.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
