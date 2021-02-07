Science News Roundup: New DARP in drugs show promise and China releases space probes' first image and more

Left Menu

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. New DARPin drugs show promise, 'good' cholesterol tied to lower risk The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Updated: 07-02-2021 18:49 IST
New DARPin drugs show promise, 'good' cholesterol tied to lower risk

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. New "DARPin" drugs may be superior to antibody drugs.

Mars ready for its close-up: China releases space probe's first image

China's maiden space exploration mission to Mars has captured its first image of the red planet, the space agency said on Friday, some six months after the probe left Earth. The uncrewed Tianwen-1 took the picture at a distance of around 2.2 million km (1.4 million miles) from Mars, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA), which supplied a black-and-white image.

