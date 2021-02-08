Whole country is with Uttarakhand: Rahul Gandhi on glacier burst
Expressing solidarity with those affected by the glacier burst in Uttarakhand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the whole country is with the people of the state and it is important that relief operations are not hindered in the next few days.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 13:32 IST
Expressing solidarity with those affected by the glacier burst in Uttarakhand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the whole country is with the people of the state and it is important that relief operations are not hindered in the next few days. The glacier burst in the state's Chamoli district triggered a deluge killing 10 people, while over 140 are missing.
''The whole country is with Uttarakhand. The most important thing right now is that relief operations are not hindered in the next few days,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
''I am with those affected with all my heart and pray for your safety,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PTI ASK DVDV
- Chamoli
- Uttarakhand
- Congress
- Gandhi
- Rahul Gandhi
- Hindi
ALSO READ
National Girl Child Day: Playing CM's part, 24-year-old Uttarakhand girl to review govt functioning
Congress alleges BJP to be communal, but it has allied with Muslim League in Kerala and AIUDF in Assam; Assam is not safe in hands of Congress and AIUDF: Amit Shah.
Congress, too, had entered into several pacts with militants, but none were adhered to; PM Narendra Modi and BJP committed to fulfil Bodo Accord clauses: Amit Shah in Assam.
Congress did divide and rule; it was only bloodshed in Assam for 20 years and 10,000 youths were killed; Congress killed Assamese youths with bullets: Amit Shah.
Congress, Badruddin Ajmal will open all gates to welcome infiltrators into Assam, only BJP can safeguard the state: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in public rally.