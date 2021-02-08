Left Menu

Whole country is with Uttarakhand: Rahul Gandhi on glacier burst

Expressing solidarity with those affected by the glacier burst in Uttarakhand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the whole country is with the people of the state and it is important that relief operations are not hindered in the next few days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 13:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Expressing solidarity with those affected by the glacier burst in Uttarakhand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the whole country is with the people of the state and it is important that relief operations are not hindered in the next few days. The glacier burst in the state's Chamoli district triggered a deluge killing 10 people, while over 140 are missing.

''The whole country is with Uttarakhand. The most important thing right now is that relief operations are not hindered in the next few days,'' Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''I am with those affected with all my heart and pray for your safety,'' he said.

