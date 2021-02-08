Left Menu

Scientists may develop machine learning algorithms for more efficient apps

Machine learning can be broadly defined as a discipline whose goal is to enable a computer to make inferences from observed data about future observations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:39 IST
Scientists may develop machine learning algorithms for more efficient apps
The use of manifolds and Lie groups can help to address both of these issues and may lead to algorithms that make better predictions in real-life applications. Image Credit: ANI

Scientists may soon develop robust algorithms that can provide more efficient machine learning applications by focusing on concepts that lie at the intersection of algebra and geometry.

Hariharan Narayanan, Assistant Professor, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Mumbai, a recipient of this year's SwarnaJayanti fellowship instituted by the Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of India, wishes to create machine learning algorithms that can learn from observations and make improved predictions based on mathematical objects known as manifolds and Lie groups. This can lead to improved modelling of data arising from certain sources, such as visual observations.

Machine learning can be broadly defined as a discipline whose goal is to enable a computer to make inferences from observed data about future observations. There are two directions in which progress is crucial to make progress in machine learning. The first is making inferences from very few observations. The second is dealing with complex data, which has come to prominence through recent applications in vision, imaging like Cryo-electron Microcrope and the World Wide Web.

The use of manifolds and Lie groups can help to address both of these issues and may lead to algorithms that make better predictions in real-life applications.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-England's non-declaration in Chennai surprises pundits

Englands refusal to declare their second innings despite a healthy overall lead has surprised many who believe it might allow India to salvage a draw in the opening test in Chennai. The touring side, who posted a mammoth 578 in their first ...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to hit record highs at open on stimulus bets

Wall Streets main indexes were set to hit record highs at the open on Monday, as investors made risky bets on hopes that a fiscal relief package would lead to a speedy economic recovery.Oil prices rose to their highest in more than a year, ...

Philippine lawmakers pass bill to tax online gambling firms

The Philippines lower congressional chamber on Monday passed a bill imposing taxes on online gambling firms that employ tens of thousands of mainland Chinese workers, as the Southeast Asian nation seeks funds to recover from the coronavirus...

Rough road ahead for Latam and Caribbean economies, says IMF

Latin American and Caribbean economic activity will not return to pre-pandemic levels of output until 2023 and GDP per capita will catch up only in 2025, later than other parts of the world, the International Monetary Fund IMF said on Monda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021