212 cr released for procurement of e-buses under FAME-India Scheme

About Rs 212.31 crore has been released for the procurement of electric buses as of January 31 this year under the second phase of FAME-India Scheme, Parliament was informed on Monday. About Rs 212.31 crore has been released for procurement of e-buses under Phase-II of FAME-India Scheme as on 31.01.2021, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:40 IST
About Rs 212.31 crore has been released for the procurement of electric buses as of January 31 this year under the second phase of FAME-India Scheme, Parliament was informed on Monday. With an aim to promote eco-friendly vehicles, the government had launched the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric) India scheme in 2015. Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Department of Heavy Industry had invited the Expression of Interest (EoI) from million-plus cities, smart cities, state/UT capitals and cities from special category states for submission of proposal for deployment of electric buses on operational cost basis. After that, 86 proposals from 26 states/UTs for the deployment of about 15,000 e-buses were received. He said that project implementation and sanctioning committee has sanctioned 5,565 electric buses to 65 cities/ state transport corporation for intra-city operation; 600 electric buses for intercity operation and 100 electric buses for last mile connectivity to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). ''About Rs 212.31 crore has been released for procurement of e-buses under Phase-II of FAME-India Scheme as on 31.01.2021,'' he added.

