Left Menu

Deep freeze snarls transport, stirs ice-skating hopes among locked-down Dutch

Snow from weekend blizzards snarled roads and cancelled flights in the Netherlands on Monday, while also stirring hopes among the locked-down Dutch for a return to ice skating on their canals for the first time in years. The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute extended a warning for snow drifts and slippery conditions to large parts of the country after more than 30 centimetres (nearly 12 inches) fell in 24 hours in some areas.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:33 IST
Deep freeze snarls transport, stirs ice-skating hopes among locked-down Dutch

Snow from weekend blizzards snarled roads and cancelled flights in the Netherlands on Monday, while also stirring hopes among the locked-down Dutch for a return to ice skating on their canals for the first time in years.

The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute extended a warning for snow drifts and slippery conditions to large parts of the country after more than 30 centimetres (nearly 12 inches) fell in 24 hours in some areas. The train service shut down on Sunday and remained patchy on Monday, while buses and trams continued to have difficulties in many towns and cities.

The post office said it was unable to deliver the mail in some areas because roads were inaccessible due to ice and snow. At Schiphol airport, dozens of flights were cancelled or delayed. But the disruption was a welcome break for children, who have been in lockdown and out of school for nearly two months.

Elementary schools had been granted permission to reopen on Monday after being closed due to COVID-19, but could not due to severe weather conditions. Temperatures remained well below zero during the day with a chill factor of -18 degrees Celsius (around 0 Fahrenheit). Across the country, there were winterland scenes of sledding in more snow than many young Dutch children have ever seen.

In the capital Amsterdam, where it was briefly cold enough to skate three years ago, city officials closed the canals for boat traffic to allow for ice formation and residents were un-boxing ice skates for sharpening. The Netherlands, with its long tradition of ice skating, is home to the century-old "Elfstedentoch", a 200-kilometer (124- mile) race on natural ice past eleven towns and cities. It was last held in 1997.

Icy temperatures are expected to last through the weekend and possibly longer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ruling Cong ‘misusing' power to influence municipal body polls: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party Monday slammed the ruling Congress, accusing it of misusing the government machinery to influence the February 14 municipal polls in Punjab. AAP Punjab in-charge Jarnail Singh alleged his party candidates were bullied at...

EU defends foreign policy chief over Russia trip after expulsions

The European Unions executive defended the blocs top diplomat on Monday over a trip he made last week to Russia, which announced the expulsion of three EU diplomats while he was holding talks. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he h...

Do not link farmers' stir with any religion, Sukhbir urges PM

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to link the agitation against the farm laws with any religion or community and said he should instead focus on giving justice to farmers. The SAD...

Over 9,700 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday in Delhi; turnout 54 pc

More than 9,700 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Monday in the fourth week of the inoculation drive, with a turnout of over 54 per cent.Besides healthcare workers, frontline workers, who include, police, civil ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021