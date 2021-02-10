Left Menu

4 injured in fire at cylinder godown in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 11:15 IST
4 injured in fire at cylinder godown in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Four people were injured after a major fire broke out in a godown where LPG cylinders were kept in suburban Andheri on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 9.40 am due to a cylinder blast in the godown located on Yari Road in the Versova area of the western suburb, they said.

Four people were injured and they took to the nearby Cooper Hospital, a civic official said.

At least eight fire engines and seven water jetties were rushed to the spot, he said, adding that firefighting is still on.

