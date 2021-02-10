Left Menu

Institute develops virus-resistant chilli

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:50 IST
A virus-resistant chilli varietyhas been developed by the city-based ICAR (Indian Council ofAgricultural Research)-Indian Institute of HorticulturalResearch (IIHR).

The IIHR would not release the variant directly in themarket but would share it with the Krishi Vignana Kendras(KVKs) across the state and country to check the efficacy ofthe product.

Based on the results in the location-specific KVKs, thechilli seeds may be released in the market in that particularregion.

''We have developed a chilli variety resistant to the leafcurl virus, which causes maximum damage to the chilliplants,'' IIHR principal scientist Dr K Madhavi Reddy told PTIon Wednesday on the sidelines of the National HorticultureFair-2021.

According to her, the virus-resistant chilli varietieshave the potential to reduce the use of pesticides.

The leaf curl virus was extracted from Raichur, where itwas much prevalent.

