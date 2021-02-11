Cuban kids ditch soccer for golf during partial lockdown

Left Menu

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:50 IST
Inventive young Cubans are taking up miniature golf as soccer, a far more popular sport, is barred during a partial shutdown in the city due to a coronavirus surge. Using wooden boards and other improvised clubs, the masked adolescents putt away at a makeshift seven-hole course on the outskirts of Havana, keeping a bottle of disinfectant on hand.

Golf is considered an elitist sport in Cuba, but the kids have few options. "We cannot play soccer because it is too tumultuous, so we decided on golf," said Edi Gomez, one of the kids at the dirt park-turned-entertainment center for their housing project.

"There are fewer people, we wash our hands after using the same stick and we have more space to be distanced." COVID-19 cases have surged to an average of 900 per day on the Caribbean island since airports were reopened in November, forcing a reduction in flights and quarantine measures after keeping the virus largely at bay for months.

Deaths remain low at just 249 since March, a rate of 0.73%, which is around a third of the regional average. "The police do not scold us and let us play. The only sport they allow right now is this," Gomez said.

But first, the kids attend classes broadcast on state television as their schools remain temporarily closed. The tourism ministry has signed a number of deals with foreign companies to build new venues, but none have materialized.

Just two courses built before the Revolution in 1959 are open, one in Havana and another with 18 holes at the Varadero beach resort, about 90 miles (140 kilometers) east of the capital.

