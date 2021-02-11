Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Turkey aims to reach moon in 2023, Erdogan says; UAE's Hope Probe enters orbit in first Arab Mars mission and more

Two masks likely better than one, CDC says Uncrewed Chinese spacecraft successfully enters Mars orbit An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft on Wednesday successfully entered orbit around Mars after a 6-1/2-month journey from Earth, China's space agency said, in the country's first independent mission to the red planet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2021 02:38 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 02:26 IST
Science News Roundup: Turkey aims to reach moon in 2023, Erdogan says; UAE's Hope Probe enters orbit in first Arab Mars mission and more
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

UAE's Hope Probe enters orbit in first Arab Mars mission

The United Arab Emirates' first mission to Mars reached the red planet and entered orbit on Tuesday after a seven-month, 494 million-km (307 million-mile) journey, allowing it to start sending data about the Martian atmosphere and climate. The Mars programme is part of the UAE's efforts to develop its scientific and technological capabilities and reduce its reliance on oil. The UAE Space Agency, the fifth globally to reach the planet, even has a plan for a Mars settlement by 2117.

Turkey aims to reach moon in 2023, Erdogan says

Turkey aims to achieve first contact with the moon as part of its national space programme in 2023, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. "The first rough landing will be made on the moon with our national and authentic hybrid rocket that shall be launched into orbit in the end of 2023 through international cooperation," Erdogan said, detailing a two-phase mission.

Two masks protect better than one; asthma, antiviral drugs show promise as treatments

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Two masks likely better than one, CDC says Uncrewed Chinese spacecraft successfully enters Mars orbit

An uncrewed Chinese spacecraft on Wednesday successfully entered orbit around Mars after a 6-1/2-month journey from Earth, China's space agency said, in the country's first independent mission to the red planet. The robotic probe carried out a 15-minute burn of its thrusters at 7:52 p.m. Beijing time (1152 GMT), the China National Space Administration said in a statement, slowing the spacecraft to a speed at which it could be captured by the pull of Mars' gravity.

Telesat taps Thales Alenia Space for $3 billion deal to build low earth orbit satellites

Canadian satellite company Telesat on Tuesday tapped Thales Alenia Space to build 300 low earth orbit (LEO) telecommunications satellites in a contract worth about $3 billion, saying the first launch would be in about two years. LEO satellites operate 36 times closer to the earth than traditional ones so they take less time to send and receive information, leading to better and faster broadband service even in remote areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Kounde, Rakitic give Sevilla big advantage in semi with Barca

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde scored an extraordinary solo goal and Ivan Rakitic struck against his old side in a 2-0 win over Barcelona in a Copa del Rey semi-final first leg on Wednesday.French centre back Kounde opened the scoring in the...

Parental warnings, harrowing footage: Takeaways from Trump's impeachment trial

The U.S. Senates impeachment trial gathered steam on Wednesday, with Democratic lawmakers laying out their evidence that former President Donald Trump incited an insurrection by exhorting thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol last...

Soccer-Pessina sends Atalanta into Cup final, knocks out holders Napoli

Matteo Pessina scored twice as Atalanta knocked holders Napoli out of the Coppa Italia with a 3-1 victory on Wednesday to set up a final against Juventus.A goalless draw in the first leg of the semi-final left the tie on a knife edge, but t...

Ghislaine Maxwell cannot compel Epstein accuser to divulge settlement payment -U.S. judge

A woman who claims she was sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein and is expected to testify against Ghislaine Maxwell at her criminal trial need not disclose how much she is being compensated to resolve claims against Epsteins estate, a U.S. j...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021