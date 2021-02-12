Left Menu

Three killed in mosque dome collapse in Pakistan

At least three labourers were killed and 11 others injured after the dome of an under-construction mosque collapsed in this Pakistani city, according to a media report on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at the Al-Hafeez Garden Housing Society in Manawan where the mosque was being constructed, Dawn newspaper reported.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least three labourers were killed and 11 others injured after the dome of an under-construction mosque collapsed in this Pakistani city, according to a media report on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday at the Al-Hafeez Garden Housing Society in Manawan where the mosque was being constructed, Dawn newspaper reported. The rescuers recovered one dead body from the site while two other men breathed their last at the hospital, the paper said.

Eleven people were injured in the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

