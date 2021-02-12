Left Menu

Second time lucky? Stonehenge first erected in Wales, archaeologists say

At least one of the blue stones at Stonehenge fits one of the holes found at the Welsh circle. Parker Pearson, a professor of archaeology at University College London, who led the investigation, suggests the stones may have been moved as people living in Wales migrated, taking their monuments with them, and re-erecting them at Stonehenge.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-02-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 15:20 IST
Second time lucky? Stonehenge first erected in Wales, archaeologists say
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Archaeologists believe they have discovered the origins of the Stonehenge prehistoric monument after they uncovered the remains of an ancient stone circle in Wales that may have been dismantled and rebuilt hundreds of years later in England.

Among Britain's most recognisable and mysterious landmarks, the standing stones at Stonehenge draw tourists from around the world and people searching for spiritual connections with the past. Their exact purpose remains unknown. A team of archaeologists in 2015 had already established some of the stones came from a quarry in the Preseli Hills on the western coast of Wales, more than 150 miles (250 km) away.

Now researchers at University College London say they believe some of the stones originally formed an even older monument in Wales. They have found significant links between Stonehenge and the site in Wales. The Welsh circle has a diameter of 110 metres, the same as the ditch that encloses Stonehenge, and both are aligned on the midsummer solstice sunrise. At least one of the blue stones at Stonehenge fits one of the holes found at the Welsh circle.

Parker Pearson, a professor of archaeology at University College London, who led the investigation, suggests the stones may have been moved as people living in Wales migrated, taking their monuments with them, and re-erecting them at Stonehenge. "It's as if they just vanished. Maybe most of the people migrated, taking their stones – their ancestral identities – with them," Pearson told the BBC.

The discovery will be explored in a documentary to be broadcast on the BBC on Friday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Melbourne to enter new lockdown and bar tennis fans from Australian Open

Australias second-most populous city will enter a five-day snap coronavirus lockdown, authorities said on Friday, banning spectators for much of the Australian Open tennis tournament.A fresh COVID-19 cluster linked to a quarantined hotel in...

Greet your guests with Alexa now!

The American multinational technology company Amazon announced that it is adding Alexa to its Ring Video Doorbells Pro, giving it the ability to interact with people when they visit your house. According to The Verge, the feature introduced...

Tikait to join 7 'mahapanchayats' in 3 states starting Feb 14

Beginning Sunday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait would be attending seven farmers meetings planned across Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan to garner support for the ongoing stir against the new farm laws.These farmers meetings...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Europes drugs regulator said on Friday it had launched a real-time review of CureVacs COVID-19 vaccine to speed up potential approvals and bring more shots to the region reeling from a surge in infections. The EU hopes to start giving out m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021