Udhagamandalam, Feb 12 (PTI): A wild elephant, whichhad killed three people, was on Friday tranquilised nearCherampadi, about 85 km from here, sources in the ForestDepartment said.

The elephant with a single tusk and nicknamed Shankarhad killed the three between December 11 and 13 last in thearea.

In the wake of the deaths, the villagers demanded thedepartment to catch the animal and take it into camps.

The elephant was found roaming in the forests onthe Tamil Nadu-Kerala border and was last noticed inCherampadi on February 4, the sources said.

The forest personnel decided to trap Shankar with thehelp of tamed elephants, they said.

The forest personnel, including three veterinarians,traced the elephant and tranquilised it, they said.

Five tamed elephants were on the job to take Shankar to akrawl that is getting readied, the sources said.

After a few days, Shankar would be taken to Mudumalaielephant camp, they added.

