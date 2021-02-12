Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-02-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 18:03 IST
Dense fog in few places in UP, forecast for dry weather tomorrow

Dense to very dense fog occurred at isolated places across Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, the Meteorological office here said on Friday.

No large change was seen in the day temperatures in all divisions of the state. They were appreciably above normal in Prayagraj, Agra, Moradabad divisions; above normal in Varanasi, Lucknow, Meerut divisions and normal in the remaining divisions of the state, they said.

The lowest temperature in UP at 9 degrees Celsius was recorded at Basti while the highest at 29.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Prayagraj.

The Met office has forecast weather to remain dry in UP and warned that dense to very dense fog is very likely to occur in the morning at isolated places over the state on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

