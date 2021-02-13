Delhi-Mumbai expressway will ease traffic load: Gadkari

Once completed, the Delhi-MumbaiExpressway will ease the current traffic load on thePune-Mumbai Expressway, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkarisaid on Saturday after reviewing various road projects in Puneand western Maharashtra.

Addressing a press conference after inspecting theunder-construction multi-level flyover project at ChandniChowk in Pune, Gadkari said he had instructed officialsconcerned, contractors and local civic bodies to prepare aplan to ensure that the work gets completed during the nextone year.

The BJP MP also reiterated that motorists would haveto pay road tax if they need ''good services''.

''The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway work is going on. (Oncecompleted), it will ease the traffic load on Pune-MumbaiExpressway as a bulk of traffic between northern and southernstates currently pass through the Mumbai-Pune expressway,'' hetold reporters.

The DelhiMumbai Expressway is a proposed 1,250-kmlong controlled-access highway connecting the national capitalwith the commercial capital of the country.

Gadkari said the main reason behind heavy traffic onthe Pune-Mumbai expressway is that vehicles coming fromnorthern states pass through this highway to travel furthertowards southern states.

''But the proposed 12-lane Delhi-Mumbai Expressway willease the traffic congestion on Mumbai-Pune expressway andother westerly highways,'' he said.

Gadkari said once the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway reachesSurat in Gujarat, the south-bound traffic can be divertedusing a new alignment (Surat - Nashik - Ahmednagar- Solapur).

''This will ease the traffic load on Pune-MumbaiExpressway and other highways, and also bring down vehicularpollution,'' he added.

Talking about the development and four-laning of theroute from Pune that is used for walking palkhis or palaquinsof Sant Dnyaneshwar and Sant Tukaram by devotees of LordVitthal, Gadkari said the work was going on at high speed.

''Since the project is close to my heart, I think thatbeautification of the route should be done with the help ofputting the couplets from 'abhangs' and songs devoted to LordVitthal along this route,'' he said.

He said devotees can also suggest some ideas which canbe implemented for beautifying the palkhi road.

After inspecting the work of the multi-level flyoverproject at Chandni Chowk, Gadkari said, ''I was told that thedeadline to complete this project is 2023, but looking at thehardships and inconvenience caused to the public due to theongoing work, it is not feasible to wait till 2023''.

''I have asked all officials concerned and contractorsto prepare a plan to complete the project in the next oneyear,'' he added.

He said the modalities regarding the acquisition ofland for the flyover project stood completed and efforts willbe made to complete the project at the earliest.

Gadkari said Axis Bank, which was the financier forthe project, has violated norms.

''What this bank used to do is that it used to get themoney collected in the form of toll (and) deposited it in itsown account. Due to this, the concerned contractor did not getfunds to finish the work. I requested the bank to hand overthe funds to the contractors but it did not relent. The bankactually betrayed.... It violated the norms for the (flyover)project.

''It is because of the actions of Axis Bank, that thecommon people got inconvenienced as the contractor could notcomplete the work,'' said Gadkari.

He said he had written to Pune rural police and Punecollector that because of the bank's action, the contractor isnot getting money and the work is getting delayed.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is nowgiving money to contractors to complete the flyover work, hesaid.

When asked about the people's reluctance to pay thetoll in cases where road works are pending completion, Gadkarisaid the road tax has to be paid if people want good services.

''The way Chandrakant Patil (when he was PWD ministerin the previous BJP-led government in Maharashtra) waived thetoll, we won't do it,'' he quipped.

Patil was also present when Gadkari referred to him.

Gadkari said the work of Katraj flyover near Pune willbe started in the next one month.

He said works on road projects for Talegaon-Chakan-Shikrapur and Pune-Shirur-Ahmednagar will start soon.

