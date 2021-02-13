Left Menu

'Snow apocalypse' blankets frozen Moscow

On Friday Moscow saw record snowfall for a Feb. 12, breaking the previous record set for the date in 1973, Russian news agencies reported citing the national meteorological service. There have been multiple flight delays at the airports in Moscow, a city of more than 12 million people.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-02-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 18:53 IST
'Snow apocalypse' blankets frozen Moscow

Heavy snowfalls have buried Moscow in massive snow piles, disrupting transport, delaying flights and making it tough to get around for pedestrians braving strong winds and temperatures of minus 15 Celsius (5 Fahrenheit). The snowfall started late on Thursday and was expected to end on Sunday. Russia's emergency service advised people to stay away from trees, warning of winds gusts of 18 metres per second (40 mph). "It's a real snowstorm, a snow Armageddon, a snow apocalypse. This is not a practice alert, but a combat alert," Evgeny Tishkovets from the weather service Fobos was quoted by RIA news agency as saying before the snowfall began.

By early Saturday, snow depth in the city reached 56 centimetres (22 inches), Fobos said. This was close to exceeding a record high of 60 cm for accumulated snow on a Feb. 13, it said. On Friday Moscow saw record snowfall for a Feb. 12, breaking the previous record set for the date in 1973, Russian news agencies reported citing the national meteorological service.

There have been multiple flight delays at the airports in Moscow, a city of more than 12 million people. Unusually for a weekend, traffic was jammed in many places. Around 60,000 people were working to clear the streets, the Moscow mayor's office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Nadal says back injury much improved as he reaches last 16

Rafa Nadal said his suspect back was no longer worrying him as he eased into the second week of the Australian Open by beating Britains Cameron Norrie on Saturday. The 34-year-old, bidding to move ahead of Roger Federer at the top of the Gr...

Bride-to-be tweets concerns over water-logging around house, problem vanishes

Upset with the prospect of receiving her wedding guests at her residence in a water-logged area, a Faridabad woman took to Twitter to apprise Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar of her predicament and the problem disappeared in a jiffy.The S...

Goa govt will spend Rs 100 cr on development of panchayats: CM

The Goa government will spendRs 100 crore of the Rs 300 crore announced by the Centre forthe Liberation Day celebrations for developing panchayats andmunicipality areas, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said onSaturday.Addressing sarpanchs and ...

Jorge Almirón resigns as coach of Spanish club Elche

Argentine coach Jorge Almirn has stepped down as coach of Spanish club Elche.Almirn announced he was leaving the team he took over at the start of the season following a 3-1 loss to Celta Vigo on Friday.Almirn leaves the modest side from so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021