Vaccinated COVID-19 patients appear less contagious; arthritis drug in spotlight The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 10:27 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. New Year blessings from Mars as China releases footage from space probe

China's space agency released two videos providing a close-up glimpse of Mars on Friday, captured as its Tianwen-1 probe entered the red planet's orbit, saying the spacecraft was sending a Lunar New Year greeting to Earth. After a 6-1/2 month journey through space, the Tianwen-1 on Wednesday slowed to a speed at which it could be captured by the pull of Mars' gravity and became the second spacecraft to reach the planet this month, with a U.S. probe set to arrive and immediately attempt a landing next week. Vaccinated COVID-19 patients appear less contagious; arthritis drug in spotlight

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. COVID-19 post-vaccination may be less contagious

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day seven

Highlights of day seven of the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park on Sunday. Times local GMT 11 1615 KARATSEV STUNS AUGER-ALIASSIME IN FIVE-SET EPICRussian qualifier Aslan Karatsev erased a two-set deficit to beat Canada...

Living and loving with HIV: a UN Resident Coordinator blog

Six years ago, Thitiwatt Sirasjtakorn learned that he was HIV positive, a point in his life when he struggled to understand what this meant and had almost given up on life. However, this is where his story begins. Mr. Sirasjtakorn managed...

Appearance matters for academic success, that too in economics: Study

Appearance does matter for an individuals academic success, at least when it comes to economics, and attractive individuals are more likely to study at higher-ranked institutions, according to a research paper.In a paper titled, Do Looks Ma...

'Democracy is fragile', Biden says after Trump's acquittal

US President Joe Biden has said that the Senates acquittal of his predecessor Donald Trump for inciting a mob to storm the Capitol on January 6 was a reminder that democracy was fragile and every American had a duty to defend the truth.Whil...
