Left Menu

U’khand flash floods: High turbidity likely to affect water supply in parts of Delhi, says DJB

Flash floods in Uttarakhands Chamoli have increased turbidity of raw water fetched by Delhi from Upper Ganga Canal to unprecedented levels which is likely to hit water supply in many parts of the national capital, DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha said on Sunday.In a series of tweets, Chadha said the Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants were functioning at reduced capacity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 13:29 IST
U’khand flash floods: High turbidity likely to affect water supply in parts of Delhi, says DJB

Flash floods in Uttarakhand's Chamoli have increased turbidity of raw water fetched by Delhi from Upper Ganga Canal to ''unprecedented levels'' which is likely to hit water supply in many parts of the national capital, DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha said on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, Chadha said the Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi water treatment plants were functioning at reduced capacity. He said the supply is likely to be affected in south, east and northeast Delhi and urged people to use water judiciously.

''In the aftermath of #UttarakhandDisaster, turbidity in raw water fetched by Delhi from Upper Ganga Canal has increased to unprecedented levels (8000 NTU). As a result, @DelhiJalBoard's Sonia Vihar & Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plants currently operating at reduced capacity,'' tweeted Chadha, who is also an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA.

The DJB is deploying water tankers in adequate numbers and all possible efforts are being made to reduce turbidity in water, he said.

''Turbidity is the measure of relative clarity of a liquid. Turbidity is measured in Nephelometric Turbidity Units (NTU). High turbidity can be caused by debris, silt, mud, algae, plant pieces, melting glaciers, sawdust, wood ashes or chemicals in the water,'' he tweeted.

Following a break in a glacier in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, flash floods in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers caused massive destruction of lives and property, last week.

Chamoli District Magistrate Swati Bhadauria had said 38 bodies were recovered from the flood-hit areas of Chamoli district while 166 are still missing.

The rescue operations are still underway to save those who are trapped in the destroyed hydel projects in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered: U.S. CDC

Bologna, Benevento draw 1-1 and swap places on Serie A table

7.1 magnitude quake hits off coast of Japan's Fukushima

Brazil health regulator approves additional AstraZeneca vaccine imports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

We want to know from govt when will there be status quo ante as on April 2020 along entire India-China border: Congress leader Antony.

We want to know from govt when will there be status quo ante as on April 2020 along entire India-China border Congress leader Antony....

Spain: 5.3 Catalans to vote in test of separatist movement

Voting has started in Spains northeastern Catalonia on Sunday as 5.3 million voters are called to cast ballots in a regional election that will test the regions secessionist movement.Salvador Illa, who was in charge of Spains coronavirus re...

Japan Health Ministry says it has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Japans Health Ministry said on Sunday it has officially approved Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine, the first such approval in the country as it steps up efforts to tame a third wave of infections in the run-up to the Summer Olympic Games.The mo...

PM launches several crores worth projects in TN, says they are

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSunday inaugurated the Chennai Metro Rail Phase-I extensionand laid the foundation stone for several other infrastructureprojects in different sectors, including railways, in TamilNadu, describing them as symb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021