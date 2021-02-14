India vs England: Scoreboard on Day 2

India vs England: Scoreboard on Day 2PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-02-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 15:24 IST
England 1st innings: Rory Burns lbw b Ishant 0 Dominic Sibley c Kohli b Ashwin 16 Daniel Lawrence c Shubman Gill b Ashwin 9 Joe Root c Ashwin b Axar 6 Ben Stokes b Ashwin 18 Ollie Pope c Pant b M Siraj 22 Ben Foakes not out 42 Moeen Ali c Rahane b Patel 6 Olly Stone c Rohit b Ashwin 1 Jack Leachc Pant b Ishant 5 Stuart Broad b Ashwin 0 Extras: (B-4,LB-4, NB-1) 9 Total: (all out in 59.5 overs) 134 Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-16, 3-23, 4-39, 5-52, 6-87, 7-105, 8-106, 9-131, 10-134.
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 5-1-22-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 23.5-4-43-5, Axar Patel 20-3-40-2, Kuldeep Yadav 6-1-16-0, Mohammed Siraj 5-4-5-1. More PTI APAAPA
