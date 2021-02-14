Floral tributes paid to those killed in 1998 serial blasts

Members of BJP and various Hindu outfits on Sunday paid floral tributes to the 58 people killedin the 1998 serial blasts here during the visit of BJP leaderL K Advani for electioneering, The blasts on February 14 had claimed 58 lives andproperty worth rs. 200 crore.

BJP Tamil Nadu President L Murugan and Hindu Aikya Vedichief Sasikala Teacher were among those who paid floraltribute to the departed souls at R S Puram, where the firstblast took place Meanwhile, Some members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad andBajrang Dal tonsured their heads at a ghat near PerurPatteshwaran Temple in the city, as part of paying homage tothe victims They also performed the annual rituals by offering pooja,in the presence of priests.

