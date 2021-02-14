Floral tributes paid to those killed in 1998 serial blasts

Floral tributes paid to those killed in 1998 serial blastsPTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 14-02-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 23:30 IST
Members of BJP and various Hindu outfits on Sunday paid floral tributes to the 58 people killedin the 1998 serial blasts here during the visit of BJP leaderL K Advani for electioneering, The blasts on February 14 had claimed 58 lives andproperty worth rs. 200 crore.
BJP Tamil Nadu President L Murugan and Hindu Aikya Vedichief Sasikala Teacher were among those who paid floraltribute to the departed souls at R S Puram, where the firstblast took place Meanwhile, Some members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad andBajrang Dal tonsured their heads at a ghat near PerurPatteshwaran Temple in the city, as part of paying homage tothe victims They also performed the annual rituals by offering pooja,in the presence of priests.

