Minimum temperatures settle below freezing point across Kashmir

The minimum temperature across the Valley settled below the freezing point on Monday even though the mercury went up a bit at a few places in the region, officials said.

Summer capital Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius Sunday night, slightly up from the previous night's minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, they said.

Qazigund – the gateway town to the Valley – recorded a minimum of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 3.2 degree Celsius, the officials said.

Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius, down from minus 3.8 degrees Celsius the previous night.

Kupwara town, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 2.3 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag, in the south, recorded minus 0.4 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature in the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, settled at minus 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, the officials said.

The Meteorological department office has said the weather is expected to remain mainly dry in the plains of Jammu and Kashmir over the next week.

