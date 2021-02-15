Rain, thunderstorm, hail likely in Vidarbha over next 2 days

Rain, thunderstorm, hail likely in Vidarbha over next 2 daysPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-02-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 21:19 IST
There is likelihood of rain,thunderstorm and hail in many places in Maharashtra's Vidarbharegion over the next two days, said the India MeteorologicalDepartment on Monday.
An IMD release said there was possibility of lightrain, thunderstorm with lightning and hail in isolated placesin Nagpur, Amravati, Wardha, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroliand Buldhana districts in the next two days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
