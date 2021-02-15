8,989 challans worth over Rs 48L issued for violating pollution control norms: EDMC

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has issued 8,989 challans to various violators from October 17 last year till February 12 for not adhering to pollution control norms, the civic body said on Monday.

In a statement, the EDMC said over Rs 48 lakh has been collected through these penalties.

''In view of the air pollution in Delhi, the EDMC took action against pollution-causing units due to construction activities,'' it said.

According to official data, from October 17, 2020 to February 12, the corporation has issued ''6,237 challans for illegal dumping of garbage, 192 challans for burning in the open''.

''And for construction and demolition (C&D) activities, 937 challans for illegal dumping of C&D waste, 1,098 challans for dust control violation at construction sites, and 535 challans for health-related activities were issued,'' it added.

The EDMC has collected about Rs 48,80,860 in total over this period through these 8,989 challans, the statement said.

Also, under affirmative action taken by the East Corporation to combat air pollution, 87,043 metric tonne of debris has been removed from the area and 38,599 km of mechanical road sweeping has been done, it said.

Apart from this, about 77,336 km of roads have also been sprayed with water with the help of water sprinkler machines to settle dust, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)