Left Menu

Heavy snowfall blankets Athens; vaccinations postponed

On balconies and in the streets, some Athenians emerged cautiously outside, snapping photos of the scene.Parts of Athens experienced electricity cuts from downed power lines that authorities said they were working to restore. The snowfall in the center of Athens began late Monday and continued through the night.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 16-02-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 13:29 IST
Heavy snowfall blankets Athens; vaccinations postponed
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Unusually heavy snowfall has blanketed central Athens, with authorities warning residents particularly in the Greek capital's northern and eastern suburbs to avoid leaving their homes Tuesday morning.

Health authorities announced they were postponing all coronavirus vaccinations across the greater Athens region of Attica for Tuesday. One line of the Athens subway that runs partially above ground to the northern suburbs was halted, while most buses were withdrawn from the capital's streets for safety reasons.

Snowplows and salt trucks were cleaning the avenues of central Athens in an effort to keep them open to traffic.

Snow is common in Greece's mountains and in the north of the country, but much rarer in the capital, particularly heavy snow. On balconies and in the streets, some Athenians emerged cautiously outside, snapping photos of the scene.

Parts of Athens experienced electricity cuts from downed power lines that authorities said they were working to restore. The snowfall in the center of Athens began late Monday and continued through the night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ten years on, Libyan revolutionaries live with wounds and unfulfilled dreams

As revolution swept their region in 2011, three young Libyans joined mass protests against Muammar Gaddafis four-decade rule. They now live divided by Libyas frontlines, their futures irrevocably shaped by the uprising. The first demonstrat...

The Great Walk of Africa by Moyo Safaris

Bangalore, Karnataka, India Nairobi, Kenya Africa Business Wire India Africa is no stranger to walkabouts and migrations. Every year hordes of animals migrate in search of greener pastures with changing seasons. Few among us are unaware o...

Financials drive FTSE 100 higher on recovery optimism

The FTSE 100 rose on Tuesday, helped by financial stocks that gained on bets of a vaccine-led economic recovery from a coronavirus-induced recession, while Glencore jumped after reinstating its dividend. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up ...

Chinese investor in Koo's parent firm on way out

The Chinese investor in the parent firm of Koo, Indias answer to Twitter, is on its way out after other investors have pledged to buy out its 9 per cent stake, Koos co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said.Koo, which caught public atte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021