Left Menu

Reuters Science News Summary

NASA rover faces 'seven minutes of terror' before landing on Mars When NASA's Mars rover Perseverance, a robotic astrobiology lab packed inside a space capsule, hits the final stretch of its seven-month journey from Earth this week, it is set to emit a radio alert as it streaks into the thin Martian atmosphere.

Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:34 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. NASA rover faces 'seven minutes of terror' before landing on Mars

When NASA's Mars rover Perseverance, a robotic astrobiology lab packed inside a space capsule, hits the final stretch of its seven-month journey from Earth this week, it is set to emit a radio alert as it streaks into the thin Martian atmosphere. By the time that signal reaches mission managers some 127 million miles (204 million km) away at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles, Perseverance will already have landed on the Red Planet - hopefully in one piece. Another small step: Tiny Hungarian water-tracker aims to rove the Moon

A miniature rover being developed to explore the Moon's surface is on track to join the search for water there, its Hungarian inventors believe - using a device that weighs less than a bag of sugar. Named after a Hungarian breed of dog, the Puli rover is a low-cost platform designed to carry different payloads, including the ice water snooper, which won the 2020 "Honey, I Shrunk the NASA Payload" challenge, a competition organised by the U.S. space agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

B'desh anti-terrorism tribunal sentences 5 to death for killing blogger Avijit Roy

A special anti-terrorism tribunal on Tuesday sentenced five members of a banned Islamist militant group, including a fugitive army Major, to death and a sixth man to life in prison for the killing of prominent Bangladeshi-American atheist b...

Day temperatures rise in Kashmir

The minimum temperature dropped at most places in Kashmir on Tuesday, even as the day temperature settled several notches above the normal for this time of the season, officials said.Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius last...

Xchanging Technology Services India settles case with Sebi

Xchanging Technology Services India on Tuesday settled with Sebi a case of alleged violation of takeover norms in relation to XChanging Solutions Ltd after paying Rs 65.24 lakh as settlement charges.The settlement order came after the compa...

Indian High Commission issues open letter to British MP on farmer protests

The Indian High Commission in London has issued an open letter to a British member of Parliament who has been vocal over the issue of farmer protests in India and related arrests of activists.Claudia Webbe is the member of Parliament from t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021