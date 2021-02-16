Day temperatures rise in Kashmir

Left Menu

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:49 IST
The minimum temperature dropped at most places in Kashmir on Tuesday, even as the day temperature settled several notches above the normal for this time of the season, officials said.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.9 degrees Celsius last night, down from minus 0.3 degrees Celsius the night before, they said.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 16.6 degrees Celsius, 6.7 notches above normal, according to the officials.

Qazigund recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 2.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in the town was 16.1 degrees Celsius -- 6.7 notches above normal.

Tourist resort Pahalgam, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 4.2 degrees Celsius. The day temperature settled at 13.2 degrees Celsius, also 6.7 notches above normal.

The minimum temperature in north Kashmir's Kupwara was minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 0.6 degrees Celsius in Kokernag in the south.

The day temperature in Kupwara was 19.3 degrees Celsius, 10.6 notches above normal. Kokernag recorded a high of 13.9 degrees Celsius, 6 notches above normal.

The minimum temperature in the famous ski resort of Gulmarg settled at minus 4 degrees Celsius last night – a notch down from the previous night, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a maximum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius -- 6.2 notches above normal.

The Meteorological Office has said the weather is largely expected to remain dry in the plains of Jammu and Kashmir over the next week.

